Quarterback rankings are available below, to help you make the right calls on your NFL fantasy lineup going into Week 5.

Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Top fantasy QBs this season heading into Week 5

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Pass Att./Game Rush Att./Game Justin Herbert Chargers 95.8 24 36.3 5 Josh Allen Bills 90.5 22.6 33.8 4 Lamar Jackson Ravens 85.8 21.5 26.3 10.3 Jordan Love Packers 85.2 21.3 33 4 Jalen Hurts Eagles 81.8 20.5 32.5 10 Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 81.8 20.5 34 2.8 Kirk Cousins Vikings 80.4 20.1 39.3 1.3 Patrick Mahomes II Chiefs 79.6 19.9 35.8 5.8 Russell Wilson Broncos 77.5 19.4 33 2.8 C.J. Stroud Texans 74.6 18.7 37.8 3.5 Brock Purdy 49ers 73.1 18.3 28 3 Anthony Richardson Colts 68.2 22.7 24 7.7 Justin Fields Bears 67.8 17 30.8 7 Baker Mayfield Buccaneers 67.3 16.8 31.3 5.8 Joshua Dobbs Cardinals 66.7 16.7 30.8 6 Jared Goff Lions 66.3 16.6 32.8 3 Trevor Lawrence Jaguars 57.8 14.5 35.8 5.8 Geno Smith Seahawks 56.8 14.2 30.8 2 Sam Howell Commanders 56.7 14.2 35 2.8 Matthew Stafford Rams 56.2 14.1 41.5 2.5 Dak Prescott Cowboys 54.6 13.7 34 2.8 Deshaun Watson Browns 53.5 17.8 34 5 Mac Jones Patriots 51.8 13 36.5 3.5 Daniel Jones Giants 47.9 12 32.8 8.5 Desmond Ridder Falcons 42.8 10.7 29.8 3.5

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

This Week's Games

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.