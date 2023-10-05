CUSA opponents meet when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-3) square off on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Western Kentucky owns the 77th-ranked offense this year (382.8 yards per game), and have been worse defensively, ranking sixth-worst with 472.8 yards allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Louisiana Tech is compiling 376.3 total yards per game (82nd-ranked). It ranks 74th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (377.5 total yards given up per game).

We give more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPNU.

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

Thursday, October 5, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Louisiana Tech 382.8 (74th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.3 (27th) 472.8 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.5 (118th) 98.2 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.0 (69th) 284.6 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.3 (79th) 7 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (66th) 14 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (76th)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 1,361 pass yards for Western Kentucky, completing 61.6% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 70 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 23 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, LT Sanders, has carried the ball 17 times for 113 yards (22.6 per game).

This season, Markese Stepp has carried the ball 27 times for 104 yards (20.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Malachi Corley has hauled in 29 catches for 336 yards (67.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Easton Messer has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 280 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Moussa Barry's seven grabs are good enough for 129 yards and one touchdown.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has compiled 756 yards on 66% passing while recording five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyre Shelton, has carried the ball 37 times for 318 yards (53.0 per game) with three touchdowns.

Keith Willis Jr. has compiled 240 yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns.

Smoke Harris has racked up 368 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Cyrus Allen has put up a 331-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 18 passes on 32 targets.

Kyle Maxwell's five grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 113 yards (18.8 ypg).

