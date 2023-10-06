Ashlyn Krueger will start the Hana Bank Korea Open in Seoul, South Korea versus Nadia Podoroska in the round of 32. She was defeated by Ons Jabeur in the round of 64 of the China Open (her previous tournament). Krueger's monyeline odds to win it all at Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center are +2200.

Krueger at the 2023 Hana Bank Korea Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center

Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center Location: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Court Surface: Hard

Krueger's Next Match

Krueger will meet Podoroska in the round of 32 of the Hana Bank Korea Open on Monday, October 9 at 11:00 PM ET.

Krueger Stats

Krueger is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the China Open, to No. 7-ranked Jabeur, 3-6, 4-6.

In 15 tournaments over the past 12 months, Krueger has gone 20-15 and has won one title.

Krueger is 14-11 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament title.

Through 35 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Krueger has played 20.5 games per match. She won 51.7% of them.

In her 25 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Krueger has averaged 20.2 games.

Krueger has won 33.5% of her return games and 66.3% of her service games over the past 12 months.

On hard courts, Krueger, over the past year, has claimed 63.4% of her service games and 30.8% of her return games.

