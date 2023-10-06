Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Daviess County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Daviess County, Kentucky this week, we've got the information below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Daviess County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Apollo High School at Madisonville North Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daviess County High School at Christian County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hopkinsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
