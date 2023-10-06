If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Daviess County, Kentucky this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Daviess County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Apollo High School at Madisonville North Hopkins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Madisonville, KY

Madisonville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Daviess County High School at Christian County High School