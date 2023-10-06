In Fayette County, Kentucky, there are interesting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Information on how to stream them is available here.

    • Fayette County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Lafayette High School at Henry Clay High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lexington Catholic High School at Bourbon County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Paris, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    George Rogers Clark High School at Bryan Station High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Madison Central High School at Frederick Douglass High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Lexington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

