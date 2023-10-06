Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Jefferson County, Kentucky is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Holy Cross High School at Kentucky Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fern Creek High School at Bullitt East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Mt. Washington, KY
- Conference: District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oldham County High School at Eastern High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Xavier High School at duPont Manual High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Louisville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
