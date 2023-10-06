How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, October 6
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FC Nantes and Strasbourg hit the pitch for the only matchup on the Ligue 1 slate today.
How to watch all the games in the Ligue 1 today is available here.
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Strasbourg vs FC Nantes
FC Nantes journeys to match up with Strasbourg at Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Strasbourg (+120)
- Underdog: FC Nantes (+255)
- Draw: (+230)
