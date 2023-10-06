Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Magoffin County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Magoffin County, Kentucky? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Magoffin County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Magoffin County High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Louisa, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
