Elon, Campbell, Week 6 CAA Football Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the CAA entering Week 6 of the college football season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team ahead of this week's games.
CAA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Elon
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Overall Rank: 10th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 10th
- Last Game: W 14-6 vs William & Mary
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: North Carolina Central
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
2. Campbell
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 28th
- Last Game: L 49-48 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Hampton
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
3. Albany (NY)
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 10-0
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th
- Last Game: W 31-10 vs Villanova
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Towson
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
4. William & Mary
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 29th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 49th
- Last Game: L 14-6 vs Elon
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Virginia
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
5. Villanova
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 8-2
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 68th
- Last Game: L 31-10 vs Albany (NY)
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ NC A&T
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
6. Monmouth
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 37th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd
- Last Game: W 49-7 vs Lehigh
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
7. NC A&T
- Current Record: 1-3 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th
- Last Game: W 28-26 vs Norfolk State
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Villanova
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
8. Delaware
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 6-4
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th
- Last Game: W 29-25 vs New Hampshire
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Duquesne
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
9. Hampton
- Current Record: 3-1 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Overall Rank: 49th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 78th
- Last Game: W 31-14 vs Richmond
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Campbell
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
10. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th
- Last Game: L 54-51 vs Towson
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
11. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 55th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 99th
- Last Game: W 49-26 vs Bryant
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Brown
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Towson
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 67th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th
- Last Game: W 54-51 vs New Hampshire
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
13. Maine
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected Record: 3-7
- Overall Rank: 83rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 41st
- Last Game: W 56-28 vs Stony Brook
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: @ Richmond
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
14. Richmond
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th
- Last Game: L 31-14 vs Hampton
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: Maine
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 7
- TV Channel:
15. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 0-5 | Projected Record: 0-9
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 87th
- Last Game: L 56-28 vs Maine
Next Game
- Week 6 Opponent: BYE
