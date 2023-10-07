According to our computer projections, the South Dakota Coyotes will beat the Murray State Racers when the two teams come together at DakotaDome on Saturday, October 7, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Murray State vs. South Dakota Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota (-26.4) 45.3 South Dakota 36, Murray State 9

Murray State Betting Info (2023)

The Racers is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Racers have not gone over a point total in two games with a set over/under.

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes covered just twice in 11 chances against the spread last season.

Coyotes games went over the point total five out of 11 times last season.

Racers vs. Coyotes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota 23.3 15 29.5 3 17 27 Murray State 21.3 32.3 35.5 19 7 45.5

