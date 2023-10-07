Week 6 of the college football schedule included seven games featuring MAC teams involved. Read on to see results and key players from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
Toledo vs. UMass | Western Michigan vs. Mississippi State | Central Michigan vs. Buffalo | Kent State vs. Ohio | Northern Illinois vs. Akron | Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) | Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan
Week 6 MAC Results
Toledo 41 UMass 24
- Pregame Favorite: Toledo (-18.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
Toledo Leaders
- Passing: DeQuan Finn (15-for-23, 139 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Finn (13 ATT, 172 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jerjuan Newton (6 TAR, 4 REC, 43 YDS, 2 TDs)
UMass Leaders
- Passing: Taisun Phommachanh (20-for-31, 272 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Kay'Ron Adams (20 ATT, 157 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Anthony Simpson (8 TAR, 7 REC, 140 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|UMass
|Toledo
|439
|Total Yards
|514
|272
|Passing Yards
|139
|167
|Rushing Yards
|375
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Mississippi State 41 Western Michigan 28
- Pregame Favorite: Mississippi State (-21.5)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
Mississippi State Leaders
- Passing: Will Rogers (16-for-22, 189 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Seth Davis (10 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Freddie Roberson (7 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS, 1 TD)
Western Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Hayden Wolff (27-for-35, 262 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Zahir Abdus-Salaam (18 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kenneth Womack (16 TAR, 12 REC, 113 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Mississippi State
|Western Michigan
|440
|Total Yards
|413
|246
|Passing Yards
|297
|194
|Rushing Yards
|116
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Buffalo 37 Central Michigan 13
- Pregame Favorite: Central Michigan (-3)
- Pregame Total: 51.5
Buffalo Leaders
- Passing: Cole Snyder (20-for-32, 232 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ron Cook Jr. (11 ATT, 53 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Boobie Curry (7 TAR, 4 REC, 74 YDS)
Central Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Jase Bauer (28-for-49, 280 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Bauer (6 ATT, 31 YDS)
- Receiving: Marion Lukes (7 TAR, 7 REC, 73 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Buffalo
|Central Michigan
|355
|Total Yards
|360
|232
|Passing Yards
|280
|123
|Rushing Yards
|80
|0
|Turnovers
|4
Ohio 42 Kent State 17
- Pregame Favorite: Ohio (-24)
- Pregame Total: 45.5
Ohio Leaders
- Passing: Kurtis Rourke (20-for-32, 300 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Parker Navarro (3 ATT, 65 YDS)
- Receiving: Miles Cross (11 TAR, 7 REC, 125 YDS, 2 TDs)
Kent State Leaders
- Passing: Michael Alaimo (9-for-13, 107 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jaylen Thomas (24 ATT, 67 YDS)
- Receiving: Chrishon McCray (10 TAR, 6 REC, 93 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Ohio
|Kent State
|466
|Total Yards
|228
|300
|Passing Yards
|119
|166
|Rushing Yards
|109
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Northern Illinois 55 Akron 14
- Pregame Favorite: Northern Illinois (-4.5)
- Pregame Total: 41.5
Northern Illinois Leaders
- Passing: Rocky Lombardi (10-for-15, 191 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Antario Brown (13 ATT, 280 YDS, 4 TDs)
- Receiving: Kacper Rutkiewicz (1 TAR, 1 REC, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
Akron Leaders
- Passing: Tahj Bullock (19-for-34, 146 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Lorenzo Lingard (12 ATT, 49 YDS)
- Receiving: T.J. Banks (4 TAR, 4 REC, 38 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Akron
|Northern Illinois
|253
|Total Yards
|571
|146
|Passing Yards
|191
|107
|Rushing Yards
|380
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Miami (OH) 27 Bowling Green 0
- Pregame Favorite: Miami (OH) (-7.5)
- Pregame Total: 42.5
Miami (OH) Leaders
- Passing: Brett Gabbert (15-for-18, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kenny Tracy (11 ATT, 58 YDS)
- Receiving: Joe Wilkins (7 TAR, 6 REC, 70 YDS)
Bowling Green Leaders
- Passing: Connor Bazelak (8-for-17, 64 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Terion Stewart (8 ATT, 63 YDS)
- Receiving: Odieu Hiliare (5 TAR, 4 REC, 27 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Miami (OH)
|Bowling Green
|356
|Total Yards
|135
|170
|Passing Yards
|72
|186
|Rushing Yards
|63
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Eastern Michigan 24 Ball State 10
- Pregame Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 43.5
Eastern Michigan Leaders
- Passing: Austin Smith (18-for-28, 192 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Samson Evans (14 ATT, 42 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: JB Mitchell III (8 TAR, 7 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)
Ball State Leaders
- Passing: Layne Hatcher (20-for-33, 132 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kiael Kelly (9 ATT, 94 YDS)
- Receiving: Marquez Cooper (8 TAR, 7 REC, 62 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Eastern Michigan
|Ball State
|253
|Total Yards
|306
|192
|Passing Yards
|158
|61
|Rushing Yards
|148
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Next Week's MAC Games
Kent State Golden Flashes at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Eastern Michigan (-10)
Toledo Rockets at Ball State Cardinals
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Scheumann Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Toledo (-16.5)
Miami (OH) RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Miami (OH) (-9)
Akron Zips at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Central Michigan (-12.5)
Bowling Green Falcons at Buffalo Bulls
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: UB Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Buffalo (-5.5)
Ohio Bobcats at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Brigham Field at Huskie Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Ohio (-7)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.