Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a favorable matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are allowing the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL, 263.8 per game.

Hopkins has accumulated 18 catches for a team-best 216 yards this year so far this season. He has been targeted on 31 occasions, and averages 54.0 yards receiving.

Hopkins vs. the Colts

Hopkins vs the Colts (since 2021): No games

No games Indianapolis has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 263.8 passing yards the Colts allow per game makes them the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this season, the Colts have conceded five passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.3 per game. That ranks 14th in the NFL.

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Colts

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

Hopkins, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of four games this season.

Hopkins has 28.4% of his team's target share (31 targets on 109 passing attempts).

He has 216 receiving yards on 31 targets to rank 78th in league play with 7.0 yards per target.

Hopkins does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Hopkins (five red zone targets) has been targeted 35.7% of the time in the red zone (14 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Bengals 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 4 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/24/2023 Week 3 7 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 9/17/2023 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 9/10/2023 Week 1 13 TAR / 7 REC / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

