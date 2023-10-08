Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Joshua Dobbs will be going head to head on October 8, when the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3) and Arizona Cardinals (1-3) meet at State Farm Stadium. In the article below, we dig into the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bengals vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Burrow this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joe Burrow vs. Joshua Dobbs Matchup

Joe Burrow 2023 Stats Joshua Dobbs 4 Games Played 4 57.6% Completion % 70.7% 728 (182) Passing Yards (Per Game) 814 (203.5) 2 Touchdowns 4 2 Interceptions 0 3 (0.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 141 (35.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Cardinals Defensive Stats

So far this season, the Cardinals rank 25th in the NFL with 25.5 points allowed per contest, and they rank 26th in total yards allowed with 374.5 given up per game.

When it comes to defending the pass, Arizona's defense has been stuck in neutral this season, as it ranks 24th in the league with 242.5 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 29th in the NFL with 7.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Cardinals rank 24th in the league in rushing yards allowed per game with 132, and they rank 29th in rushing touchdowns allowed (seven).

On defense, Arizona ranks 17th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 60%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 30th (51.1%).

Who comes out on top when the Bengals and the Cardinals square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Bengals Defensive Stats

This year, the Cardinals are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, allowing 25.5 points per game (26th in NFL).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Arizona ranks 24th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 242.5, and it ranks 14th in passing touchdowns allowed (five).

Against the run, the Cardinals have been one of the least effective defenses in the league, giving up the ninth-most rushing yards in the NFL (132 per game). Meanwhile, they rank 29th with seven rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Arizona is 17th in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 60%. It is 17th in third-down efficiency allowed at 51.1%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.