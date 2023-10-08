Will Josh Whyle Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josh Whyle was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans' Week 5 contest against the Indianapolis Colts (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Whyle's stats below.
Entering Week 5, Whyle has two receptions for 26 yards -- 13.0 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on two occasions.
Josh Whyle Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Kyle Philips (FP/knee): 0 Rec
- Treylon Burks (DNP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Whyle 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|2
|26
|10
|1
|13.0
Whyle Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Bengals
|2
|2
|26
|1
