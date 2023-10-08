Kyle Philips was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Tennessee Titans' Week 5 contest against the Indianapolis Colts (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Philips' stats can be found on this page.

Philips had season stats last year that included 78 yards on eight receptions (9.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He was targeted 13 times.

Keep an eye on Philips' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Kyle Philips Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

  • Reported Injury: Knee
  • The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week:
    • Josh Whyle (FP/ankle): 2 Rec; 26 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
    • Treylon Burks (DNP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Colts Game Info

  • Game Day: October 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Philips 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
13 8 78 21 0 9.8

Philips Game-by-Game (2022)

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 Giants 9 6 66 0
Week 2 @Bills 1 1 5 0
Week 4 @Colts 1 0 0 0
Week 5 @Commanders 2 1 7 0

Rep Kyle Philips and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.