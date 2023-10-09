As of now the Cincinnati Bengals have been given +2500 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2500

Bengals Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Bengals are ninth-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2500), much higher than their computer rankings (23rd).

The Bengals were +1100 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +2500, which is the 16th-biggest change in the entire league.

With odds of +2500, the Bengals have been given a 3.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati hasn won once against the spread this year.

Two Bengals games (out of five) have gone over the point total this season.

The Bengals have won two of the four games they were the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

Cincinnati has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

The Bengals have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking second-worst with 264.8 yards per game. Defensively, they are ranked 20th in the NFL (350.2 yards allowed per game).

On offense, the Bengals rank 27th in the NFL with 16.6 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 18th in points allowed (350.2 points allowed per contest).

Bengals Impact Players

Ja'Marr Chase has 44 catches for 476 yards (95.2 per game) and three TDs in five games.

Joe Burrow has thrown for 1,045 yards (209.0 per game), completing 62.4%, with five touchdowns and three interceptions in five games.

In five games, Joe Mixon has rushed for 328 yards (65.6 per game) and one score.

In the passing game, Tee Higgins has scored two times, catching 12 balls for 129 yards (32.3 per game).

On defense, Daxton Hill has helped keep opposing offenses in check with two picks to go with 37 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and three passes defended in five games.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +3500 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1800 3 September 25 Rams W 19-16 +10000 4 October 1 @ Titans L 27-3 +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals W 34-20 +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +450 9 November 5 Bills - +800 10 November 12 Texans - +15000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1800 12 November 26 Steelers - +5000 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +12500 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +550 18 January 7 Browns - +3500

