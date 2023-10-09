Monday's game features the Atlanta Braves (104-58) and the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) clashing at Truist Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:07 PM ET on October 9.

The Braves will call on Max Fried (8-1, 2.55 ERA) versus the Phillies and Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.56 ERA).

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Braves have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Braves have won 96 out of the 148 games, or 64.9%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has entered 101 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 70-31 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (947) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Phillies Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Philadelphia and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Phillies' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Phillies have been victorious in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Philadelphia has been victorious three times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Phillies have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Philadelphia is No. 8 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (796 total runs).

The Phillies have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 11th in baseball.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 28 Cubs W 5-3 AJ Smith-Shawver vs Marcus Stroman September 29 Nationals L 10-6 Allan Winans vs Trevor Williams September 30 Nationals W 5-3 Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon October 1 Nationals L 10-9 Dylan Dodd vs Jackson Rutledge October 7 Phillies L 3-0 Spencer Strider vs Ranger Suárez October 9 Phillies - Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler October 11 @ Phillies - TBA vs Aaron Nola

Phillies Schedule