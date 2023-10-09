The Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) are small, 2.5-point favorites as they try to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup against the Green Bay Packers (2-2) on Monday, October 9, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. For this game, the over/under has been set at 45.5 points.

As the Raiders prepare for this matchup against the Packers, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights. The Packers' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before they face the Raiders.

Raiders vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Las Vegas Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Raiders (-2.5) 45.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Raiders (-2.5) 45.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Las Vegas vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 9, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Raiders vs. Packers Betting Insights

Las Vegas is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Raiders don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

In Las Vegas' four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

Green Bay has beaten the spread three times in four games.

The Packers have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Green Bay has seen three of its four games go over the point total.

