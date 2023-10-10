Week 7 CUSA Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 7 of the college football slate includes three games featuring CUSA teams in action. Check out the article below for up-to-date key players and results.
Week 7 CUSA Results
Middle Tennessee 31 Louisiana Tech 23
- Pregame Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)
- Pregame Total: 54.5
Middle Tennessee Leaders
- Passing: Nicholas Vattiato (23-for-29, 248 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jaiden Credle (13 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Holden Willis (6 TAR, 4 REC, 103 YDS, 1 TD)
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Passing: Hank Bachmeier (16-for-24, 178 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Tyre Shelton (10 ATT, 39 YDS)
- Receiving: Smoke Harris (13 TAR, 11 REC, 129 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Middle Tennessee
|Louisiana Tech
|353
|Total Yards
|419
|248
|Passing Yards
|340
|105
|Rushing Yards
|79
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Liberty 31 Jacksonville State 13
- Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-7)
- Pregame Total: 58.5
Liberty Leaders
- Passing: Kaidon Salter (12-for-21, 177 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Quinton Cooley (28 ATT, 163 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Treon Sibley (4 TAR, 3 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
Jacksonville State Leaders
- Passing: Logan Smothers (8-for-18, 115 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Anwar Lewis (15 ATT, 81 YDS)
- Receiving: Perry Carter Jr. (6 TAR, 5 REC, 83 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Jacksonville State
|Liberty
|324
|Total Yards
|422
|184
|Passing Yards
|177
|140
|Rushing Yards
|245
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 7 CUSA Games
UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Wednesday, October 11
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida International (-2)
