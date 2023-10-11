The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Atlanta Braves in the third game of the NLDS on Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The teams split the first two games of the series and would move within a win of the NLCS with a victory in this matchup. Aaron Nola is starting for the Phillies the Braves have yet to name their starter.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Phillies average 1.4 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 220 total home runs.

Philadelphia is fifth in MLB with a .438 slugging percentage.

The Phillies have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.256).

Philadelphia is the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.9 runs per game (796 total).

The Phillies' .327 on-base percentage is ninth-best in baseball.

The Phillies' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Philadelphia's pitching staff ranks seventh in the majors.

Philadelphia has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).

Phillies pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.240).

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

No team in MLB has hit more homers than the Braves, who have connected on 307 this season.

Fueled by 623 extra-base hits, Atlanta leads MLB with a .501 slugging percentage this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .276 AVG the Braves have posted this season.

No team has scored more than the 947 runs Atlanta has this season.

No team gets on base better than the Braves, who have a league-best .344 OBP this season.

The Braves are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of 8.0 strikeouts per game.

Atlanta averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, second-most in the majors.

Atlanta has pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

The Braves rank 17th in MLB with a combined 1.303 WHIP this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher

Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Nola is looking for his fourth straight quality start.

Nola will look to continue a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 frames per appearance).

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Phillies Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Mets W 9-1 Away Matt Strahm Jose Butto 10/3/2023 Marlins W 4-1 Home Zack Wheeler Jesús Luzardo 10/4/2023 Marlins W 7-1 Home Aaron Nola Braxton Garrett 10/7/2023 Braves W 3-0 Away Ranger Suárez Spencer Strider 10/9/2023 Braves L 5-4 Away Zack Wheeler Max Fried 10/11/2023 Braves - Home Aaron Nola - 10/12/2023 Braves - Home - -

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/29/2023 Nationals L 10-6 Home Allan Winans Trevor Williams 9/30/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Spencer Strider Joan Adon 10/1/2023 Nationals L 10-9 Home Dylan Dodd Jackson Rutledge 10/7/2023 Phillies L 3-0 Home Spencer Strider Ranger Suárez 10/9/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Home Max Fried Zack Wheeler 10/11/2023 Phillies - Away - Aaron Nola 10/12/2023 Phillies - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.