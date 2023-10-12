At GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, October 12, the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos, starting at 8:15 PM ET. The Chiefs should win, based on our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Chiefs own the ninth-ranked offense this year (25.6 points per game), and they've been better on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best with just 16 points allowed per game. The Broncos rank 10th in points per game (24.2), but they've been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 36.2 points ceded per contest.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-10.5) Over (47) Chiefs 40, Broncos 11

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 85.7%.

Kansas City has covered three times in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Chiefs have covered the spread when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Kansas City games have gone over the point total twice this season.

The point total average for Chiefs games this season is 49, two points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Broncos have a 19.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Denver is winless against the spread this year (0-4-1).

Denver games have hit the over four out of five times this year.

Games involving the Broncos this year have averaged 43.7 points per game, a 3.3-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Chiefs vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 25.6 16 30.5 15.5 22.3 16.3 Denver 24.2 36.2 23.3 27.7 25.5 49

