The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) enter a matchup against the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on a four-game winning streak.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Chiefs and Broncos can be seen below before you wager on Thursday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Broncos Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 10.5 47.5 -600 +425

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

The average point total in Kansas City's games this year is 49.0, 1.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs have covered the spread three times in five games with a set spread.

The Chiefs have won 80% of their games as moneyline favorites (4-1).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos have played four games this season that ended with a combined score over 47.5 points.

Denver's outings this season have a 43.7-point average over/under, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Broncos have not won a game against the spread this season (0-4-1).

The Broncos lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Denver has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 25.6 7 16.0 6 49.0 1 5 Broncos 24.2 8 36.2 32 43.7 4 5

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Insights & Trends

Chiefs

Over its past three contests, Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

In Kansas City's past three games, it has hit the over twice.

The Chiefs have put up a total of 48 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 9.6 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by opponents by 60 total points (12.0 per game).

Broncos

Denver has not covered the spread and is 3-0 overall in its past three games.

The Broncos have hit the over in each of their past three games.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 48 points this season (9.6 points per game), and opponents of the Broncos have outscored them by 60 points (12.0 per game).

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.0 50.3 48.2 Implied Team Total AVG 27.6 29.0 26.7 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 1-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 41.3 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 22.3 26.0 ATS Record 0-4-1 0-3-0 0-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.