Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boyd County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Boyd County, Kentucky this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Boyd County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Boyd County High School at Rowan County Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Morehead, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.