Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenup County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Greenup County, Kentucky this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Greenup County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Russell High School at Bath County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 13
- Location: Owingsville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.