The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) have a Big 12 matchup versus the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Kansas vs. Oklahoma State?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas 30, Oklahoma State 24

Kansas 30, Oklahoma State 24 Kansas has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Jayhawks have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter and won them all.

Oklahoma State has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Cowboys have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Jayhawks a 60.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas (-3)



Kansas (-3) Kansas is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in four chances).

Oklahoma State has covered the spread twice this season.

The Cowboys have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Push



Push Kansas and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 54.5 points five times this season.

This season, Oklahoma State has played only one game with a combined score over 54.5 points.

Kansas averages 36 points per game against Oklahoma State's 23.4, amounting to 4.9 points over the contest's over/under of 54.5.

Splits Tables

Kansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59.5 59.5 59.5 Implied Total AVG 37.5 35.8 41 ATS Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Oklahoma State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 51 45 Implied Total AVG 27.3 30.5 24 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 0-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.