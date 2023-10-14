Week 7 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Kentucky
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers versus the Kentucky Wildcats is a game to see for fans of Kentucky college football on a Week 7 slate that features plenty of thrilling contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week
Morehead State Eagles at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Brown Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Tarleton State Texans at Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southern Illinois Salukis at Murray State Racers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Louisville (-7.5)
Missouri Tigers at No. 24 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Kentucky (-2.5)
