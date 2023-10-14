When the Louisville Cardinals play the Pittsburgh Panthers at 6:30 PM on Saturday, October 14, our projection model predicts the Cardinals will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-7.5) Over (44.5) Louisville 36, Pittsburgh 16

Week 7 ACC Predictions

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this game.

The Cardinals are 3-2-1 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Louisville has an ATS record of 2-2.

Two of the Cardinals' six games have gone over the point total.

Louisville games have had an average of 53.3 points this season, 8.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Pittsburgh Betting Info (2022)

The Panthers have a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Panthers compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record last season.

Pittsburgh did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 7.5 points or greater last season.

A total of eight of Panthers games last year went over the point total.

The average total for Pittsburgh's games last season was 51.2 points, 6.7 more than this game's over/under.

Cardinals vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 36.3 17.7 48.3 16.0 13.0 10.0 Pittsburgh 23.4 26.0 30.0 25.0 13.5 27.5

