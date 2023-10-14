The No. 14 Louisville Cardinals (6-0) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-4) square off on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents.

Louisville has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (21st-best with 467.3 yards per game) and total defense (23rd-best with 322.8 yards allowed per game) this season. With 23.4 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Pittsburgh ranks 100th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 72nd, surrendering 26.0 points per contest.

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Channel: The CW

City: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: Acrisure Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Louisville vs. Pittsburgh Key Statistics

Louisville Pittsburgh 467.3 (19th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 308.2 (130th) 322.8 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.6 (11th) 192.3 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.6 (110th) 275.0 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.6 (109th) 8 (64th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (47th) 14 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (121st)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has compiled 1,551 yards (258.5 ypg) on 103-of-156 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 67 rushing yards (11.2 ypg) on 40 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jawhar Jordan has racked up 653 yards on 87 carries while finding the end zone eight times. He's also caught nine passes for 168 yards (28.0 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Isaac Guerendo has carried the ball 39 times for 169 yards (28.2 per game) and one touchdown, while also racking up 102 yards through the air.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 30 receptions for 519 yards (86.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has caught 14 passes for 207 yards (34.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Chris Bell has been the target of 12 passes and hauled in seven grabs for 175 yards, an average of 29.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Pittsburgh Stats Leaders

Phil Jurkovec has recored 818 passing yards, or 163.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50.9% of his passes and has collected six touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 11.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Rodney Hammond has run the ball 46 times for 196 yards, with three touchdowns.

C'Bo Flemister has totaled 150 yards on 32 carries, while also catching five passes for 92 yards and one score.

Gavin Bartholomew paces his team with 258 receiving yards on 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Konata Mumpfield has collected 240 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 20 receptions.

Jerrod Means' 26 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 146 yards and one touchdown.

