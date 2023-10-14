Predators vs. Bruins Injury Report Today - October 14
Here's a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (1-1), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Predators prepare for their matchup with the Boston Bruins (1-0) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 14 at 7:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Boston Bruins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|-
|-
|-
|-
Predators vs. Bruins Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Arena: TD Garden
Predators Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Predators' 223 goals last season (2.7 per game) ranked them 28th in the NHL.
- Nashville allowed 2.9 goals per game (236 in total), 12th in the NHL.
- They had the 22nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -13.
Bruins Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Bruins' 301 goals scored last season (3.7 per game) ranked second in the league.
- Boston gave up 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- They had a league-best goal differential of +127.
Predators vs. Bruins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-190)
|Predators (+155)
|6
