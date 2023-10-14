Big 12 foes will do battle when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-3) meet the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2) at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Texas Tech vs. Kansas State?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas Tech 35, Kansas State 24

Texas Tech 35, Kansas State 24 Texas Tech has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.

The Red Raiders have a record of 1-1 when they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (50%).

This is the first time Kansas State will play as an underdog this season.

The Wildcats have played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and won that game.

The Red Raiders have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (-1.5)



Texas Tech (-1.5) Texas Tech has covered the spread twice in 2023.

The Red Raiders have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Kansas State owns a record of 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (58.5)



Over (58.5) This season, three of Texas Tech's six games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 58.5 points.

There has been just one game featuring Kansas State this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 58.5 is 11.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Texas Tech (34.2 points per game) and Kansas State (35.8 points per game).

Splits Tables

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.1 60 55.2 Implied Total AVG 32.2 33.5 31.3 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-0 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.7 52.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 32.8 35 29.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 3-0-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

