Andrey Rublev vs. Hubert Hurkacz: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Rolex Shanghai Masters
Andrey Rublev will meet Hubert Hurkacz in the Rolex Shanghai Masters final on Sunday, October 15.
Rublev is favored (-175) bring home the title against Hurkacz (+150).
Andrey Rublev vs. Hubert Hurkacz Match Information
- Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters
- Round: Finals
- Date: Sunday, October 15
- Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center
- Location: Shanghai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Andrey Rublev vs. Hubert Hurkacz Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 63.6% chance to win.
|Andrey Rublev
|Hubert Hurkacz
|-175
|Odds to Win Match
|+150
|63.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|40.0%
|54.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.9
Andrey Rublev vs. Hubert Hurkacz Trends and Insights
- In the semifinals on Saturday, Rublev beat Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3.
- Hurkacz will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-4 win over No. 26-ranked Sebastian Korda in the semifinals on Saturday.
- Rublev has played 74 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 26.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 40 matches on hard courts over the past year, Rublev has played an average of 25.6 games (22.8 in best-of-three matches).
- Hurkacz is averaging 31.7 games per match (28.4 in best-of-three matches) through his 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.9% of those games.
- Hurkacz is averaging 30.4 games per match (27.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.5 games per set in 35 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Rublev and Hurkacz each own two wins in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on March 16, 2022, with Rublev claiming the victory 7-6, 6-4.
- Rublev and Hurkacz have been equally matched, each clinching five of 10 sets against the other.
- Hurkacz has won 55 games (51.9% win rate) versus Rublev, who has claimed 51 games.
- Hurkacz and Rublev have squared off four times, and they have averaged 26.5 games and 2.5 sets per match.
