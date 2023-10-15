On Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, two of the best offensive performers in football will be on display when wideout Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals host running back Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks.

See player props for the Bengals' and Seahawks' best players in this matchup.

Sign up to bet on the Bengals-Seahawks matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +480

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200

Kenneth Walker III Touchdown Odds

Walker Odds to Score First TD: +600

Walker Odds to Score Anytime TD: +240

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Joe Burrow 271.5 (-113) 6.5 (-128) - Ja'Marr Chase - - 90.5 (-113) Joe Mixon - 61.5 (-113) 20.5 (-113) Irvin Smith Jr. - - 18.5 (-113)

More Seahawks Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Lockett - - 53.5 (-113) Will Dissly - - 9.5 (-113) Geno Smith 238.5 (-113) 11.5 (-113) - Noah Fant - - 20.5 (-113) D.K. Metcalf - - 60.5 (-113) Colby Parkinson - - 10.5 (-113) Kenneth Walker III - 68.5 (-113) 10.5 (-113) Jaxon Smith-Njigba - - 26.5 (-113) Zach Charbonnet - 20.5 (-113) -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.