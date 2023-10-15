The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a meeting against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Bengals Insights

This year, the Bengals put up 6.2 fewer points per game (16.6) than the Seahawks allow (22.8).

The Bengals collect 102.7 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Seahawks allow per matchup (367.5).

This season, Cincinnati averages 74.6 rushing yards per game, 12.9 fewer than Seattle allows per outing (87.5).

This year, the Bengals have four turnovers, two fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (6).

Bengals Home Performance

At home, the Bengals score 21.5 points per game and give up 21.5. That's more than they score overall (16.6), but less than they allow (22.8).

The Bengals' average yards gained (295.5) and allowed (353.5) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 264.8 and 350.2, respectively.

In home games, Cincinnati racks up 229 passing yards per game and gives up 229. That's more than it gains (190.2) and allows (196.2) overall.

The Bengals' average rushing yards gained (66.5) and conceded (124.5) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 74.6 and 154, respectively.

At home, the Bengals convert 46.9% of third downs and allow 40% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (34.3%), and less than they allow (41.3%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/25/2023 Los Angeles W 19-16 ESPN 10/1/2023 at Tennessee L 27-3 FOX 10/8/2023 at Arizona W 34-20 FOX 10/15/2023 Seattle - CBS 10/29/2023 at San Francisco - CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo - NBC 11/12/2023 Houston - CBS

