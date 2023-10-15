Oddsmakers anticipate the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) to be competitive in their attempt to prolong their one-game winning streak, as they are just 2.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 45 has been set.

The Bengals' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they face the Seahawks. Before the Seahawks take on the Bengals, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Bengals vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Seattle Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-2.5) 45 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bengals (-3) 45.5 -154 +130 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. Seattle Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Bengals vs. Seahawks Betting Insights

Cincinnati is 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-2-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Cincinnati's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Seattle is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Seahawks have covered every time (1-0) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Seattle has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this season.

