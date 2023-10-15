The Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) host a streaking Seattle Seahawks (3-1) team on Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Seahawks have won three straight games.

Before the Bengals play the Seahawks, prepare for the matchup by checking out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Bengals vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 3 45 -155 +130

Bengals vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati has an average point total of 44.8 in their contests this year, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bengals have covered the spread one time over five games with a set spread.

The Bengals have won 50% of their games as moneyline favorites (2-2).

Cincinnati has a record of 2-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter (66.7%).

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks and their opponents have scored more than 45 combined points twice this season.

The average over/under for Seattle's contests this season is 45.0, equal to this game's point total.

The Seahawks have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seahawks won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Seattle has played as an underdog of +130 or more once this season and won that game.

Bengals vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 16.6 26 22.8 21 44.8 2 5 Seahawks 27.8 14 22.8 9 45.0 2 4

Bengals

Cincinnati has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.

In its past three contests, Cincinnati has hit the over once.

The Bengals have a negative point differential on the season (-31 total points, -6.2 per game), while the Seahawks have scored 20 more points than their opponents (five per game).

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 45.5 44.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.6 24.0 23.3 ATS Record 1-3-1 0-1-1 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.0 43.8 46.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 24.5 25.0 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

