Will Chigoziem Okonkwo get into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens play in Week 6 on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo has put up 104 yards (on 15 catches). He's been targeted 22 times, and is averaging 20.8 yards per game.

Okonkwo does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0

