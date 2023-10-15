DeAndre Hopkins was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans match up against the Baltimore Ravens at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday in Week 6. Looking for Hopkins' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Hopkins has been targeted 42 times and has 26 catches for 356 yards (13.7 per reception) and zero TDs.

Keep an eye on Hopkins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Rest

There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Titans this week: Treylon Burks (DNP/knee): 6 Rec; 99 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Hopkins 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 42 26 356 104 0 13.7

Hopkins Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0

Rep DeAndre Hopkins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.