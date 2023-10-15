The Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase will face the Seattle Seahawks' defense and Devon Witherspoon in Week 6 action at Paycor Stadium. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Bengals receivers' matchup against the Seahawks pass defense.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Bengals vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Ja'Marr Chase Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 65.8 13.2 8 35 12.80

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Devon Witherspoon Insights

Ja'Marr Chase & the Bengals' Offense

Ja'Marr Chase leads his squad with 476 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 catches (out of 60 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Cincinnati has the 10th-fewest in the NFL, with 951 (190.2 per game).

The Bengals are scoring 16.6 points per game, only 26th in the league.

Cincinnati is passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking fourth in the NFL with 39.6 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Bengals have thrown the ball 22 times this year, placing them 11th in the NFL.

Devon Witherspoon & the Seahawks' Defense

Devon Witherspoon has a team-leading one interception to go along with 23 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Seattle has given up 1,120 passing yards this year, ranking 17th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it is seventh in the NFL with five.

So far this year, the Seahawks rank ninth in the NFL with 22.8 points allowed per game and rank eighth in total yards allowed with 367.5 yards given up per game.

Seattle has allowed four players to amass more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Seahawks have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ja'Marr Chase vs. Devon Witherspoon Advanced Stats

Ja'Marr Chase Devon Witherspoon Rec. Targets 60 30 Def. Targets Receptions 44 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.8 15 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 476 23 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 95.2 7.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 235 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 2 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 1 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.