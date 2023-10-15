Treylon Burks did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 6 contest against the Baltimore Ravens begins at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Burks' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Burks has been targeted 13 times, with season stats of 99 yards on six receptions (16.5 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has one carry for nine yards.

Keep an eye on Burks' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Treylon Burks Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Titans have one other receiver on the injury report this week: DeAndre Hopkins (LP/rest): 26 Rec; 356 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Titans vs. Ravens Game Info

Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 AM

9:30 AM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Burks 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 13 6 99 26 0 16.5

Burks Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0

Rep Treylon Burks and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.