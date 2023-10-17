The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) hit the road for a CUSA clash against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium.

Western Kentucky is compiling 32.2 points per game on offense (44th in the FBS), and ranks 91st defensively with 29 points allowed per game. From an offensive perspective, Jacksonville State is putting up 28 points per game (72nd-ranked). It ranks 28th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (19.4 points surrendered per game).

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Key Statistics

Western Kentucky Jacksonville State 390 (89th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.6 (65th) 460.2 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.7 (90th) 103.3 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 204 (15th) 286.7 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.6 (122nd) 8 (56th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (35th) 16 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (1st)

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed has 1,658 pass yards for Western Kentucky, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 74 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 24 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Markese Stepp, has carried the ball 36 times for 180 yards (30 per game), scoring two times.

LT Sanders has been handed the ball 20 times this year and racked up 127 yards (21.2 per game).

Malachi Corley's leads his squad with 543 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 37 catches (out of 59 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Easton Messer has put up a 299-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 24 passes on 29 targets.

Jimmy Holiday has been the target of 18 passes and racked up 10 catches for 136 yards, an average of 22.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has been a dual threat for Jacksonville State this season. He has 638 passing yards (91.1 per game) while completing 56.9% of his passes. He's thrown five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 253 yards (36.1 ypg) on 65 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has run the ball 104 times for 578 yards, with four touchdowns.

Perry Carter Jr.'s 325 receiving yards (46.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 18 catches on 33 targets with two touchdowns.

Quinton Lane has racked up 167 receiving yards (23.9 yards per game) and one touchdown on 14 receptions.

Sean Brown's 23 targets have resulted in 11 receptions for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

