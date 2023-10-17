Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 17
CUSA play features the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-2) facing off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (5-2) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. The Hilltoppers are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7 points. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State matchup in this article.
Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Jacksonville, Alabama
- Venue: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium
Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Western Kentucky Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Western Kentucky (-7)
|61.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Western Kentucky (-7)
|60.5
|-300
|+240
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- Western Kentucky has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Hilltoppers have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
- Jacksonville State has covered three times in five games with a spread this year.
- The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 7 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
Western Kentucky 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
