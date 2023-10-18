Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Pittsburgh Penguins-Detroit Red Wings matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Penguins vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

One of Pittsburgh's top contributing offensive players this season is Jake Guentzel, who has six points (one goal, five assists) and plays an average of 18:25 per game.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Oct. 14 1 2 3 3 at Capitals Oct. 13 0 2 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 10 0 1 1 4

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Evgeni Malkin has picked up six points (two per game), scoring two goals and adding four assists.

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Oct. 14 1 1 2 5 at Capitals Oct. 13 1 3 4 4 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 10 0 0 0 6

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Sidney Crosby has four total points for Pittsburgh, with three goals and one assist.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Oct. 14 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 13 2 0 2 5 vs. Blackhawks Oct. 10 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Alex DeBrincat has scored three goals (one per game) and dished out two assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Detroit offense with five total points (1.7 per game). He averages three shots per game, shooting 33.3%.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Oct. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Oct. 14 2 1 3 5 at Devils Oct. 12 1 0 1 2

J.T. Compher Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

J.T. Compher has racked up four total points (1.3 per game) this campaign. He has one goal and three assists.

Compher Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Oct. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Lightning Oct. 14 1 1 2 1 at Devils Oct. 12 0 1 1 2

