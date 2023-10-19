There is high school football competition in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Western High School at Waggener High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on October 19

6:30 PM ET on October 19 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Larue County High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Iroquois High School at Butler Traditional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Conference: District 22

District 22 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bullitt East High School at Male High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Doss High School at DeSales High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Conference: District 22

District 22 How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairdale High School at Atherton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Jeffersontown High School at Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20

7:00 PM ET on October 20 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Moore Traditional High School at North Bullitt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Shepherdsville, KY

Shepherdsville, KY Conference: District 23

District 23 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Xavier High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Ballard High School at Eastern High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY Conference: District 28

District 28 How to Stream: Watch Here

Oldham County High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Cross High School at Bethlehem High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Bardstown, KY

Bardstown, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Kentucky Country Day School at Campbellsville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Campbellsville, KY

Campbellsville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

