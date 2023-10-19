Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report Today - October 19
The Nashville Predators' (1-3) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Thursday, October 19 game against the New York Rangers (2-1) at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Lindgren
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Predators Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Predators had 223 goals last season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
- Nashville gave up 236 total goals (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -13, they were 22nd in the league.
Rangers Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Rangers' 273 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 12th in the NHL.
- Defensively, New York was one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 216 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- Their +57 goal differential was sixth-best in the league.
Predators vs. Rangers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-190)
|Predators (+155)
|6
