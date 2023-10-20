Boyd County, Kentucky has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Boyd County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Fairview High School at Paris High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Paris, KY

Paris, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Boyd County High School at Lawrence County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20

7:30 PM ET on October 20 Location: Louisa, KY

Louisa, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Paul G. Blazer High School at Johnson Central High School