Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caldwell County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Caldwell County, Kentucky, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Caldwell County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Caldwell County High School at Crittenden County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 20
- Location: Marion, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.