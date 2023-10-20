Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pike County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Pike County, Kentucky this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Pike County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Morgan County High School at Phelps High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Phelps, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pikeville High School at Hazard High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Hazard, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.