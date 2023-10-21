Our computer model predicts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will beat the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs on Saturday, October 21 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Kentucky (-6.5) 59.4 Eastern Kentucky 33, Gardner-Webb 26

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

Out of theColonels' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Gardner-Webb Betting Info (2023)

The Runnin' Bulldogs have posted one win against the spread this season.

One Runnin' Bulldogs game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colonels vs. Runnin' Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Gardner-Webb 21.3 33.3 32.5 21.5 15.8 39.3 Eastern Kentucky 28.0 36.0 35.3 33.3 20.7 38.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.