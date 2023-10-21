The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (2-4) will look to upset the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium. The Colonels are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 60.5 points has been set for the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • City: Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Kentucky Moneyline Gardner-Webb Moneyline
BetMGM Eastern Kentucky (-3.5) 60.5 -210 +155
FanDuel Eastern Kentucky (-3.5) 60.5 -182 +150

Week 8 Odds

Eastern Kentucky vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends

  • Eastern Kentucky has covered twice in three games with a spread this season.
  • Gardner-Webb has covered once in three games with a spread this year.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

