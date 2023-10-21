Will Luke Evangelista Score a Goal Against the Sharks on October 21?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the San Jose Sharks. Is Luke Evangelista going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a goal)
Evangelista stats and insights
- Evangelista is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 14 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 21.5 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
